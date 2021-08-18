ValOre Metals Corp. Announces Voting Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (VO:TSX-V) (“ValOre” or the “Company”) today announced the Annual General Meeting voting results.



At the annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on August 17, 2021, shareholders approved setting the size of the board of directors at 5 (five), including the election of each director nominee as follows:

Nominee # Voted For %Voted For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld James Paterson 22,195,471 99.87 29,994 0.13 Dale Wallster 22,210,044 99.90 21,394 0.10 James Malone 21,211,444 95.41 1,019,994 4.59 Garth Kirkham 22,205,471 99.91 19,994 0.09 Darren Klinck 22,035,174 99.12 196,264 0.88

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company, with 99.91% of votes in favour, and the resolution authorizing the continuation of the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved by 98.48%.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation. In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 39 exploration licenses covering a total area of 39,987 hectares (98,810 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 5 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a current Inferred Resource of 1,067,000 ounces 2PGE+Au contained in 27.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au (CLICK HERE for ValOre’s July 23, 2019 news release). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre’s Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 , totaling 43.3 million pounds U 3 O 8 . For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jim Paterson”

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at [email protected].

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.