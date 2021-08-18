Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. Buys The Honest Co Inc, Sells Leslies Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys The Honest Co Inc, sells Leslies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Leslies Inc (LESL) - 42,679,554 shares, 55.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.1%
- Vroom Inc (VRM) - 17,902,311 shares, 35.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
- The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 12,169,803 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 12,169,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.
