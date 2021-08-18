Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. Buys The Honest Co Inc, Sells Leslies Inc

New Purchases: HNST,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Honest Co Inc, sells Leslies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catterton+management+company%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Leslies Inc (LESL) - 42,679,554 shares, 55.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.1% Vroom Inc (VRM) - 17,902,311 shares, 35.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31% The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 12,169,803 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 12,169,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.