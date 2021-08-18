Softbank Group Corp Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Match Group Inc

For the details of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/softbank+group+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 0 shares, 79.75% of the total portfolio.
- SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 0 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 0 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 0 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 0 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio.
Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.7%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.7%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)
Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Also check out:
1. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOFTBANK GROUP CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment