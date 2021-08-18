Calixto Global Investors, LP Buys Twilio Inc, Everbridge Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

New Purchases: TWLO, DASH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, Everbridge Inc, DoorDash Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Five9 Inc, sells Baidu Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Nexstar Media Group Inc, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calixto Global Investors, LP. As of 2021Q2, Calixto Global Investors, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 452,674 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 107,015 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.15% Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 136,250 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.40% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 110,153 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.52% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 43,352 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Calixto Global Investors, LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $342.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.03%. The holding were 43,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calixto Global Investors, LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $190.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 48,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 119.40%. The purchase prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 136,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $163.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 110,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calixto Global Investors, LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $181.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 107,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Calixto Global Investors, LP sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64.