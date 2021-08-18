SRS Investment Management, LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc
- New Purchases: UBER, SNOW, MCW, YMM, DOCS,
- Added Positions: MGM, FVRR,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, UPWK, MDB,
- Sold Out: BIDU, BEKE, ABNB, ATUS, DASH, DIS, YSG, SGFY,
- Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 18,430,882 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 7,304,499 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio.
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,469,789 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8%
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 7,048,131 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 11,376,600 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41%
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 3,440,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $285.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 384,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $58.35, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.
