SRS Investment Management, LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc

New Purchases: UBER, SNOW, MCW, YMM, DOCS,

UBER, SNOW, MCW, YMM, DOCS, Added Positions: MGM, FVRR,

MGM, FVRR, Reduced Positions: NFLX, UPWK, MDB,

NFLX, UPWK, MDB, Sold Out: BIDU, BEKE, ABNB, ATUS, DASH, DIS, YSG, SGFY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Doximity Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S, LLC. As of 2021Q2, S RS Investment Management , LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S RS Investment Management , LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/srs+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RS Investment Management

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 18,430,882 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 7,304,499 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,469,789 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 7,048,131 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 11,376,600 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41%

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 3,440,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $285.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 384,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $58.35, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.