Merk Investments LLC Buys Integra Resources Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Sells Orla Mining, SSR Mining Inc, Anglogold Ashanti

New Purchases: OUNZ,

OUNZ, Added Positions: ITRG,

ITRG, Reduced Positions: ORLA, SSRM, AU, GFI, GOLD, USAS, BTG, SBSW, KOR, KOR, AGI, AEM, ASHR, EWY, MCHI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Integra Resources Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, sells Orla Mining, SSR Mining Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merk Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Merk Investments LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merk Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merk+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) - 8,200,000 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 800,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 700,000 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 225,000 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 403,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Integra Resources Corp by 1116.66%. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $3.42, with an estimated average price of $3.09. The stock is now traded at around $2.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 2,920,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.