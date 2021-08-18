Merk Investments LLC Buys Integra Resources Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Sells Orla Mining, SSR Mining Inc, Anglogold Ashanti

- New Purchases: OUNZ,
- Added Positions: ITRG,
- Reduced Positions: ORLA, SSRM, AU, GFI, GOLD, USAS, BTG, SBSW, KOR, KOR, AGI, AEM, ASHR, EWY, MCHI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Merk Investments LLC
- Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) - 8,200,000 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 800,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 700,000 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 225,000 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 403,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)
Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Integra Resources Corp by 1116.66%. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $3.42, with an estimated average price of $3.09. The stock is now traded at around $2.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 2,920,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
