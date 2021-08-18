Insight Holdings Group, LLC Buys Monday.Com, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Pluralsight Inc

- New Purchases: MNDY, S, S, WKME, BILL, DIBS, GOOGL, CRWD, TEAM, TWLO, SNOW, CFLT,
- Added Positions: ETWO,
- Reduced Positions: TENB,
- Sold Out: PS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Insight Holdings Group, LLC
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 16,592,053 shares, 41.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 31,210,896 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio.
- SentinelOne Inc (S) - 34,443,674 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WalkMe Ltd (WKME) - 24,253,823 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $355.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.86%. The holding were 16,592,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.52%. The holding were 34,443,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $30.32, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 24,253,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $204.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,123,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 5,064,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Insight Holdings Group, LLC.
1. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Insight Holdings Group, LLC keeps buying
