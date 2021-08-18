Acuta Capital Partners, Llc Buys BCLS Acquisition Corp, Vincerx Pharma Inc, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, Sells 89bio Inc, Curis Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: BLSA, VINC, CYT, JYAC, ALGS, HSAQ, GHRS, RAIN, CATB,
- Added Positions: SEEL, APLS, CPRX, IOVA, SELB, ATHA, XENE,
- Reduced Positions: KURA, SAGE, AVDL, ACRS, ISEE, CMRX, EPIX, CBIO, VTGN, SNDX, CLSD, VSTM, CLDX, RNA, RETA, FULC, NVAX, EYPT, CBAY,
- Sold Out: ETNB, CRIS, TRIL, MRSN, ALT, PRAX, RAPT, CMPS, STOK, MRTX, INSM, FDMT, PMVP,
These are the top 5 holdings of ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 11,728,033 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 987,406 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 160,500 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.83%
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 108,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in BCLS Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 843,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 478,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (CYT)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 277,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jiya Acquisition Corp (JYAC)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Jiya Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 562,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 214,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2 (HSAQ)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 392,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Seelos Therapeutics Inc by 66.30%. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,860,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 160,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 321.97%. The purchase prices were between $4.29 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 329,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 149,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,024,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: 89bio Inc (ETNB)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in 89bio Inc. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.31.Sold Out: Curis Inc (CRIS)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.Sold Out: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.43.Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.18.Sold Out: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)
Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05.
