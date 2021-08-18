Acuta Capital Partners, Llc Buys BCLS Acquisition Corp, Vincerx Pharma Inc, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, Sells 89bio Inc, Curis Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: BLSA, VINC, CYT, JYAC, ALGS, HSAQ, GHRS, RAIN, CATB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BCLS Acquisition Corp, Vincerx Pharma Inc, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, Jiya Acquisition Corp, Aligos Therapeutics Inc, sells 89bio Inc, Curis Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Altimmune Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuta Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Acuta Capital Partners, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 11,728,033 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 987,406 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 500,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 160,500 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.83% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 108,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in BCLS Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 843,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 478,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 277,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Jiya Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 562,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 214,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 392,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Seelos Therapeutics Inc by 66.30%. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,860,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 160,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 321.97%. The purchase prices were between $4.29 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 329,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 149,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,024,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in 89bio Inc. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.31.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.43.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.18.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Acuta Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05.