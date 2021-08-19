BBSI Continues to Expand Its National Footprint, Opening a Pittsburgh Branch Office and Appointing Autumn Powell as Local Area Manager

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced it is continuing to expand its national footprint with the opening of a branch office in Pittsburgh, PA. The company named Autumn Powell as Area Manager. She will be responsible for leveraging BBSI’s unique business management expertise and employee related service in support of the growth of the greater Pittsburgh business community.

“Pittsburgh presents an excellent opportunity to broaden our presence in Pennsylvania and further our mission of delivering the expertise and solutions that help our clients achieve prosperity in their business,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “When you combine our foundation of payroll services and workers comp insurance with decades of management experience in people, process, and risk, you have a unique support system that has helped thousands of business owners succeed. We look forward to bringing that experience along with our local, hands-on approach to the Pittsburgh community.”

Autumn brings almost two decades of sales and financial management experience to the Pittsburgh branch. She has a passion for working with business owners to streamline administrative processes and maximize financial results so they can achieve greater success in their business. By leveraging BBSI’s unique combination of industry best practices and hands-on coaching, Autumn will be able to fuel business and economic growth for the Pittsburgh community.

The Pittsburgh branch is located at 651 Holiday Drive Ste. 116, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, (412) 302-5771. www.BBSI.com%2FPittsburgh

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

