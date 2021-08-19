Febreze Reinvents Fabric Freshness with New Febreze Touch Technology

Febreze has reinvented the way people refresh their homes, giving them long lasting scent with every touch. Introducing the new Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray, a new innovation to the fabric refresher category that combines odor elimination with break through touch-activated scent technology. Febreze Touch stores scent in fabrics, releasing a burst of freshness with every touch, up to 100 times. Think scratch ‘n sniff, taken to the next level. Febreze Touch turns every soft surface of your house into touch ‘n sniff, providing a refreshing scent experience long after it’s sprayed.

“We know that soft surfaces provide the perfect long-term home for odors, which is why so many people use fabric refresher products to tackle bad smells,” said Angelica Matthews, Senior Brand Director at Febreze. “We decided to see if we could use the odor-trapping nature of soft surfaces to our benefit, by designing a product that gets into soft surfaces to eliminate odors, then leaves a long-lasting freshness behind that can be experienced over and over again.”

Febreze Touch Fabric Spray brings the long-lasting scent experience of products like Febreze Plugs and Small Spaces to an instant-action fabric refresher spray, resulting in freshness that can be experienced over and over again on surfaces throughout the home. The first-of-its-kind formula was designed with touch-activated technology that allows scent to be released from your fabrics for up to 100 touches after use.

The new fabric spray is designed to be used on soft surfaces and hard-to-wash fabrics throughout the home, like pillows, carpets, entry rugs, bedding, curtains, and gym bags.

“When talking with our consumers about the benefits of fabric refresher, we found that people loved our odor elimination technology but were craving longer lasting scent,” said Juan Flores, Consumer Insight Leader at Febreze. “That’s where Febreze TOUCH comes in! Developed with breakthrough touch-activated scent technology, it delivers a great scent experience long after you spray it. Imagine sitting on your couch or walking across your rug days, even weeks after spraying and still being greeted with a burst of freshness. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!”

To celebrate the launch, Febreze partnered with businesswoman, TV star, design enthusiast and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump to create a limited-edition line of pillows inspired by the new scents in the Febreze Touch lineup: Breeze, Fresh, and Paradise. With Febreze Touch, each pillow becomes a ‘touch-n-sniff,’ providing long-lasting scent touch after touch.

“I’m a busy woman, but I love to entertain in my home, so keeping it looking and smelling great is a priority,” says Lisa. “Using Febreze Touch on my pillows and all of my hard to wash fabrics keeps my house guest-ready – but the best part is the burst of freshness I get every time I sit on my favorite furniture!”

The Touch ‘n Sniff pillows designed by Lisa will be available on a first-come, first serve basis at www.FebrezeTouchPillows.com, beginning August 19th*. Anyone who doesn’t get to receive one can still make all the soft surfaces of their home touch ‘n sniff with Febreze Touch, now available online and in store nationwide.

