T. Rowe Price Comments on General Electric

Multi-industrial GE ( GE, Financial) ended the period higher as investors warmed to the company’s better-than-expected revenue growth in its renewable energy and health care segments, wider margins, and free cash flow generation. Additionally, later in the period, GE benefited when plane-maker Airbus confirmed an increase in the near-term production target for an aircraft that uses engines made by GE Aviation and Safran.

From the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s semiannual 2021 shareholder letter.