British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, Ferguson PLC, Sells Stellantis NV, CSX Corp

- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,069,750 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 891,400 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,336 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 371,337 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 347,717 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 922,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 84,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.
