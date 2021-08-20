British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, Ferguson PLC, Sells Stellantis NV, CSX Corp

New Purchases: STLA, FERG,

STLA, FERG, Reduced Positions: CSX,

CSX, Sold Out: FCAM,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Ferguson PLC, sells Stellantis NV, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owns 96 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,069,750 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 891,400 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,336 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 371,337 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 347,717 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 922,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 84,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.