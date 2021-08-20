Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Ma

- New Purchases: VFVA, EMGF, IVLU, VFQY, RZV, XSMO, SPVU, SLV, VFMO, BND, XSVM, SPHQ, XMVM, PFE, AVDV, VTV, GOOG, GRA,
- Added Positions: DIA, IVV, SPLV, EFAV, BSV, QUAL, VV, IQLT, VEU, VO, VB, VWO, MN, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: BNL, RPV, USMV, IEFA, VEA, IJH, IJR, IEMG, SPY, SPTM, MSFT, SCHE, EEMV, AAPL, VNQ, SCHX, VTI,
- Sold Out: GE,
For the details of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armbruster+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.
- Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 367,742 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 381,261 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 169,800 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 336,825 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 130,934 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.36%. The holding were 367,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 282,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.438900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 561,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 110,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.390500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 104,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $56.1, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.439000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 99,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 848.08%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 11,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.42 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment