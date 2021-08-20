Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Ma

New Purchases: VFVA, EMGF, IVLU, VFQY, RZV, XSMO, SPVU, SLV, VFMO, BND, XSVM, SPHQ, XMVM, PFE, AVDV, VTV, GOOG, GRA,

VFVA, EMGF, IVLU, VFQY, RZV, XSMO, SPVU, SLV, VFMO, BND, XSVM, SPHQ, XMVM, PFE, AVDV, VTV, GOOG, GRA, Added Positions: DIA, IVV, SPLV, EFAV, BSV, QUAL, VV, IQLT, VEU, VO, VB, VWO, MN, SCHB,

DIA, IVV, SPLV, EFAV, BSV, QUAL, VV, IQLT, VEU, VO, VB, VWO, MN, SCHB, Reduced Positions: BNL, RPV, USMV, IEFA, VEA, IJH, IJR, IEMG, SPY, SPTM, MSFT, SCHE, EEMV, AAPL, VNQ, SCHX, VTI,

BNL, RPV, USMV, IEFA, VEA, IJH, IJR, IEMG, SPY, SPTM, MSFT, SCHE, EEMV, AAPL, VNQ, SCHX, VTI, Sold Out: GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armbruster+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 367,742 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 381,261 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 169,800 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 336,825 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 130,934 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.36%. The holding were 367,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 282,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.438900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 561,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 110,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.390500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 104,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $56.1, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.439000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 99,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 848.08%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 11,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.42 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.