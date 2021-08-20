Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Ma

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Ma

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armbruster+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 367,742 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 381,261 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 169,800 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 336,825 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 130,934 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.36%. The holding were 367,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 282,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.438900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 561,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 110,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.390500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 104,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $56.1, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.439000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 99,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 848.08%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 11,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.42 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider