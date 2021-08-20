Eq Llc Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: ESGV, IXG, EMB, LQD, COMT, TLT, BAR, JPIB,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, IVV, HYG, IYE, EFV, VONG, VLUE, VEA, VIOO, ESGE, VOO, IVOO, GOVT, IUSB,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, EFA, IJR, IHI, IXN, ESGU, USMV, XLK, EFG, BOND, TOTL, PFF, VTI, VWO, FIXD, IYW, QUAL,
- Sold Out: IEMG,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,752 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 230,494 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3184.33%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 93,681 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.57%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 165,469 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,462 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
Eq Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 74,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 40,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 20,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 11,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.130600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Eq Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 3184.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 230,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 328.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 28,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.859200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Eq Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.
