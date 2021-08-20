Eq Llc Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: ESGV, IXG, EMB, LQD, COMT, TLT, BAR, JPIB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eq Llc. As of 2021Q2, Eq Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQ LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eq+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,752 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 230,494 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3184.33% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 93,681 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.57% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 165,469 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,462 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%

Eq Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 74,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 40,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 20,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 11,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.130600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 3184.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 230,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 328.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 28,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.859200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.