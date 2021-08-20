JW Asset Management, LLC Buys Pharming Group, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Sells Alimera Sciences Inc

New Purchases: PHAR, MSOS, MSAC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pharming Group, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, sells Alimera Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JW Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, JW Asset Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 63.69% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 1,268,500 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Pharming Group (PHAR) - 169,225 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. New Position

JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pharming Group. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.035100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 169,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alimera Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $9.83.