JW Asset Management, LLC Buys Pharming Group, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Sells Alimera Sciences Inc

For the details of JW Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jw+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JW Asset Management, LLC
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 63.69% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio.
- GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 1,268,500 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio.
- Pharming Group (PHAR) - 169,225 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pharming Group. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.035100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 169,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC)
JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM)
JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alimera Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $9.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of JW Asset Management, LLC.
