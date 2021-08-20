Gifford Fong Associates Buys Ford Motor Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Organon, Sells General Electric Co, Franklin Resources Inc

New Purchases: OGN,

OGN, Added Positions: F, VZ,

F, VZ, Sold Out: GE, BEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Organon, sells General Electric Co, Franklin Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gifford Fong Associates. As of 2021Q2, Gifford Fong Associates owns 134 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gifford Fong Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gifford+fong+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 192,572 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,684 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,000 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,168 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 554,582 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gifford Fong Associates added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gifford Fong Associates added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gifford Fong Associates sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Gifford Fong Associates sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35.