Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) is lighting up to achieve all new highs as the company ventures into reality television and the Marijuana industry with "Cowboys of Cannabis" - a new TV series from One-Eleven Productions, Inc.

In a little over three years, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Industry has grown to over $1-Billion in annual revenues, and has sparked a massive support industry of growers, processors, distributors and retailers. With relaxed requirements for eligibility, the Oklahoma Marijuana laws place it closer to recreational access than many States with more traditional medical restrictions. "Cowboys of Cannabis" chronicles the eye-popping activities, hard work and colorful dramas for a dozen primary players in the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Industry.

"Producer Chris Large has hit a home run with this exciting and mesmerizing series, with its unique concept and unforgettable characters," said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House. "We are very excited to be working with One Eleven Productions as one of the presenting companies and as the exclusive sales and licensing agency for the series. We see ‘Cowboys of Cannabis' as having the same level of broad audience appeal of other character driven reality series, such as ‘Duck Dynasty' 'Orange County Choppers' and ‘Real Housewives,'" he continued.

One Eleven Productions has already shot over a hundred hours of raw footage for the series, and is currently finalizing the edit-assembly of the Pilot episode and character biography pieces. In September, Hannover House plans to present the series to major broadcasters and cable networks for first-run placement, with second run airings to be retained for the forthcoming MyFlix streaming service. Hannover House will also be soliciting licenses from principal international television cable networks and broadcasters.

"Eric Parkinson and Hannover House have been immensely helpful with the development of this series concept and venture," said Chris Large, Principal Producer of the series and President of One Eleven Productions, Inc. "We are confident that this series will be popularly received by viewers who are likely to be enthralled with our entertaining stars and our rags-to-riches backdrop. So much of what we have captured seems larger-than-life, but it's all real and it's happening right now throughout Oklahoma," he concluded.

"The Medical & Recreational Marijuana industry has exploded over the past few years nationally, not only for growers, processors and distributors, but also for a myriad of publicly-traded companies that have sought to ride this wave," said Parkinson. "'Cowboys of Cannabis' is the first television series that pulls back the curtain to show the inner workings of this explosive new industry, and we are excited to be on the cutting edge of this bold new concept.'

Hannover House, Inc. was established in 1993 and has been active in various forms of media distribution for 28-years - from book publishing and home video distribution to theatrical releases. In 2018, the company announced a new corporate focus to pursue digital streaming through a multi-studio streaming venture called MyFlix. "Cowboys of Cannabis" is the company's first television series venture, which Parkinson feels is a natural extension due to existing relationships with most of the major USA broadcasters and cable networks.

