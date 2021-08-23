Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) is lighting up to achieve all new highs as the company ventures into reality television and the Marijuana industry with "Cowboys of Cannabis" - a new TV series from One-Eleven Productions, Inc.Cowboys-in-Cannabis-vC2-copy.jpg

In a little over three years, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Industry has grown to over $1-Billion in annual revenues, and has sparked a massive support industry of growers, processors, distributors and retailers. With relaxed requirements for eligibility, the Oklahoma Marijuana laws place it closer to recreational access than many States with more traditional medical restrictions. "Cowboys of Cannabis" chronicles the eye-popping activities, hard work and colorful dramas for a dozen primary players in the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Industry.

"Producer Chris Large has hit a home run with this exciting and mesmerizing series, with its unique concept and unforgettable characters," said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House. "We are very excited to be working with One Eleven Productions as one of the presenting companies and as the exclusive sales and licensing agency for the series. We see ‘Cowboys of Cannabis' as having the same level of broad audience appeal of other character driven reality series, such as ‘Duck Dynasty' 'Orange County Choppers' and ‘Real Housewives,'" he continued.

One Eleven Productions has already shot over a hundred hours of raw footage for the series, and is currently finalizing the edit-assembly of the Pilot episode and character biography pieces. In September, Hannover House plans to present the series to major broadcasters and cable networks for first-run placement, with second run airings to be retained for the forthcoming MyFlix streaming service. Hannover House will also be soliciting licenses from principal international television cable networks and broadcasters.

"Eric Parkinson and Hannover House have been immensely helpful with the development of this series concept and venture," said Chris Large, Principal Producer of the series and President of One Eleven Productions, Inc. "We are confident that this series will be popularly received by viewers who are likely to be enthralled with our entertaining stars and our rags-to-riches backdrop. So much of what we have captured seems larger-than-life, but it's all real and it's happening right now throughout Oklahoma," he concluded.

"The Medical & Recreational Marijuana industry has exploded over the past few years nationally, not only for growers, processors and distributors, but also for a myriad of publicly-traded companies that have sought to ride this wave," said Parkinson. "'Cowboys of Cannabis' is the first television series that pulls back the curtain to show the inner workings of this explosive new industry, and we are excited to be on the cutting edge of this bold new concept.'

Hannover House, Inc. was established in 1993 and has been active in various forms of media distribution for 28-years - from book publishing and home video distribution to theatrical releases. In 2018, the company announced a new corporate focus to pursue digital streaming through a multi-studio streaming venture called MyFlix. "Cowboys of Cannabis" is the company's first television series venture, which Parkinson feels is a natural extension due to existing relationships with most of the major USA broadcasters and cable networks.

For More information contact:

ERIC PARKINSON, [email protected] / 818-481-5277

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660883/Hannover-House-Pacts-with-One-Eleven-Productions-for-Major-New-Reality-TV-Series-COWBOYS-OF-CANNABIS

img.ashx?id=660883

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment