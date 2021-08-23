Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp Buys Snap Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc

Investment company Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Snap Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp owns 3 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 9,220,131 shares, 56.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- iTalk Inc (TALK) - 14,702,972 shares, 42.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 47,771 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 47,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.
