Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp Buys Snap Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snap Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp owns 3 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XIII, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norwest+venture+partners+xiii%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 9,220,131 shares, 56.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% iTalk Inc (TALK) - 14,702,972 shares, 42.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Snap Inc (SNAP) - 47,771 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Norwest Venture Partners Xiii, Lp initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 47,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.