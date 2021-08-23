AF Advisors, Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

For the details of AF Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/af+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AF Advisors, Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 376,923 shares, 94.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 38,040 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,292 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 3,300 shares, 0.36% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,939 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 38,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.632400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AF Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. AF Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AF Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AF Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AF Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment