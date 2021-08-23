AF Advisors, Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

New Purchases: WFC, VTI, SCHB, SPY, VXUS, VUG, VT, WABC, TSLA, SDY, ABBV,

WFC, VTI, SCHB, SPY, VXUS, VUG, VT, WABC, TSLA, SDY, ABBV, Reduced Positions: BAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AF Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, AF Advisors, Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AF Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/af+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 376,923 shares, 94.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 38,040 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,292 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 3,300 shares, 0.36% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,939 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 38,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.632400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.