Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Seven Post Investment Office LP (Current Portfolio) buys , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Post Investment Office LP. As of 2021Q2, Seven Post Investment Office LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seven Post Investment Office LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seven+post+investment+office+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Seven Post Investment Office LP
  1. Lennox International Inc (LII) - 243,811 shares, 47.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,073 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18%
  3. (WORK) - 446,261 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 67,299 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 131,319 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
New Purchase: (WORK)

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.97%. The holding were 446,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.958400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 107,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 245.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.



