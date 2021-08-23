Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme

New Purchases: WORK, EMQQ, BABA, XBI, BRK.B,

WORK, EMQQ, BABA, XBI, BRK.B, Added Positions: VWO, SPY, ACWI, VEA,

VWO, SPY, ACWI, VEA, Reduced Positions: LII, VTI, SHOP,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Post Investment Office LP. As of 2021Q2, Seven Post Investment Office LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seven Post Investment Office LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seven+post+investment+office+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lennox International Inc (LII) - 243,811 shares, 47.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,073 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% (WORK) - 446,261 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 67,299 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 131,319 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.97%. The holding were 446,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.958400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 107,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 245.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.