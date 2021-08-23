Saban Cheryl Buys Twilio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: GOOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saban Cheryl. As of 2021Q2, Saban Cheryl owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 420 shares, 28.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.66% Facebook Inc (FB) - 344 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 360 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.86% Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 200 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio.

Saban Cheryl initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2838.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Saban Cheryl added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 189.66%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $347.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.48%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Saban Cheryl sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.