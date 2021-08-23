Heard Capital LLC Buys Vimeo Inc, Moelis, Anterix Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc, Ares Management Corp

- New Purchases: VMEO,
- Added Positions: MC, ATEX, AVAV, IAC, FICO, ADBE, LMT, TDG, BA, LRCX, RMBS, LORL, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: AZPN, BX, BB, ARES,
For the details of Heard Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heard+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heard Capital LLC
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 64,986 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 424,907 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 67,732 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 146,716 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 74,145 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 208,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moelis & Co (MC)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 470,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 370,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in AeroVironment Inc by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $100.15 and $121.64, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 162,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $130.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 103,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $35.04 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 218,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.
