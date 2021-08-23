Logo
Heard Capital LLC Buys Vimeo Inc, Moelis, Anterix Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc, Ares Management Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heard Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vimeo Inc, Moelis, Anterix Inc, AeroVironment Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Aspen Technology Inc, Ares Management Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heard Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Heard Capital LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heard Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heard+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heard Capital LLC
  1. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 64,986 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 424,907 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 67,732 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 146,716 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  5. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 74,145 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 208,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moelis & Co (MC)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 470,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 370,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in AeroVironment Inc by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $100.15 and $121.64, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 162,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $130.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 103,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $35.04 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 218,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heard Capital LLC. Also check out:

