Baymount Management LP Buys iShares Silver Trust, Albemarle Corp, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Silver Trust, Albemarle Corp, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baymount Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Baymount Management LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 8,500,000 shares, 48.05% of the total portfolio. New Position VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH) - 784,500 shares, 48.02% of the total portfolio. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 100,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Baymount Management LP initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.05%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baymount Management LP initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.

Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55.