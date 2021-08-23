Baymount Management LP Buys iShares Silver Trust, Albemarle Corp, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

For the details of Baymount Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baymount+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baymount Management LP
- iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 8,500,000 shares, 48.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH) - 784,500 shares, 48.02% of the total portfolio.
- Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 100,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Baymount Management LP initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.05%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Baymount Management LP initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Baymount Management LP sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baymount Management LP. Also check out:
1. Baymount Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baymount Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baymount Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baymount Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment