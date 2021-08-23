Hein Park Capital Management LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Audacy Inc, Audacy Inc

For the details of Hein Park Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hein+park+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hein Park Capital Management LP
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,183,127 shares, 44.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,108,852 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 2,435,005 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SciPlay Corp (SCPL) - 1,747,985 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
- Audacy Inc (AUD) - 5,602,493 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.12%. The holding were 2,435,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Audacy Inc (AUD)
Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 692,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.
