Hein Park Capital Management LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Audacy Inc, Audacy Inc

New Purchases: FYBR, AUD, AUD, EGRX,

FYBR, AUD, AUD, EGRX, Added Positions: SBGI, SCPL, VICI,

SBGI, SCPL, VICI, Reduced Positions: DEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Audacy Inc, Audacy Inc, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hein Park Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Hein Park Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hein Park Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hein+park+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,183,127 shares, 44.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,108,852 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 2,435,005 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio. New Position SciPlay Corp (SCPL) - 1,747,985 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47% Audacy Inc (AUD) - 5,602,493 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.12%. The holding were 2,435,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Audacy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 5,602,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Audacy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 5,602,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 692,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.