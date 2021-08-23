Deer Park Road Corp Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Osisko Gold Royalties, Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp, Sells New Residential Investment Corp, Alamos Gold Inc

New Purchases: OR, ASPL,

OR, ASPL, Added Positions: PSLV, CIM,

PSLV, CIM, Reduced Positions: SLV, NRZ, AGI, GLD, FNV, RVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Osisko Gold Royalties, Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp, sells New Residential Investment Corp, Alamos Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deer Park Road Corp. As of 2021Q2, Deer Park Road Corp owns 37 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Deer Park Road Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deer+park+road+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,610,000 shares, 28.82% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 900,000 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,340,000 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,000,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 700,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.02 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 443,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 548,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,269,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.