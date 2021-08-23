Deer Park Road Corp Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Osisko Gold Royalties, Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp, Sells New Residential Investment Corp, Alamos Gold Inc

- New Purchases: OR, ASPL,
- Added Positions: PSLV, CIM,
- Reduced Positions: SLV, NRZ, AGI, GLD, FNV, RVI,
For the details of Deer Park Road Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deer+park+road+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Deer Park Road Corp
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,610,000 shares, 28.82% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 900,000 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,340,000 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,000,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 700,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.02 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 443,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp (ASPL)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 548,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,269,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Deer Park Road Corp. Also check out:
1. Deer Park Road Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Deer Park Road Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deer Park Road Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deer Park Road Corp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment