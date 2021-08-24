Iszo Capital Management Lp Buys Anterix Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Chico's FAS Inc, Sells DermTech Inc

For the details of ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iszo+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,129,590 shares, 51.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,346,961 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio.
- DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 1,090,254 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.17%
- XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 103,860 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 126,311 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 126,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 93,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.
