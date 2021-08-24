Iszo Capital Management Lp Buys Anterix Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Chico's FAS Inc, Sells DermTech Inc

New Purchases: ATEX, PTGX, CHS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anterix Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Chico's FAS Inc, sells DermTech Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iszo Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Iszo Capital Management Lp owns 8 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,129,590 shares, 51.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,346,961 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 1,090,254 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.17% XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 103,860 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 126,311 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 126,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 93,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.