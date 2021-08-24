Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Buys Okta Inc

New Purchases: OKTA,

OKTA, Reduced Positions: RBLX, TXG, DDOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 36,639,427 shares, 70.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 7,733,069 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 1,793,871 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.52% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 914,127 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 914,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.