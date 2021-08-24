Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Buys Okta Inc

Investment company Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. keeps buying
For the details of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritech+capital+associates+v+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 36,639,427 shares, 70.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 7,733,069 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 1,793,871 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.52%
- Okta Inc (OKTA) - 914,127 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 914,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment