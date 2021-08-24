Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. Buys Isos Acquisition Corp, Accuray Inc, Nautilus Inc, Sells YETI Holdings Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, Box Inc

- New Purchases: ISOS, ARAY, NLS, CVA, CTRN, DFIN, PLYA, DBD, KPLT, MAPS, DRRX, ACEL, PCT, FENC, RXT, UPH, LQDA,
- Added Positions: ECOL, HEAR, INVE, KLR, MSON, VSEC, AVYA,
- Reduced Positions: HCHC,
- Sold Out: YETI, ISOS.U, BOX, AXTA, TIGR, TACO, LNDC, MCHX, ULTA, UNFI,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.
- Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 849,985 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio.
- Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 5,175,913 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.
- Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) - 510,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.88%
- Identiv Inc (INVE) - 814,750 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82%
- US Ecology Inc (ECOL) - 336,773 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.70%
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accuray Inc (ARAY)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accuray Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,630,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 390,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 73,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in US Ecology Inc by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 336,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 180.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 155,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Misonix Inc (MSON)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Misonix Inc by 130.17%. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41.Sold Out: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS.U)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.Sold Out: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $21.19.Sold Out: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.45.
