Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. Buys Isos Acquisition Corp, Accuray Inc, Nautilus Inc, Sells YETI Holdings Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, Box Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Isos Acquisition Corp, Accuray Inc, Nautilus Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Citi Trends Inc, sells YETI Holdings Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, Box Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, UP Fintech Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbert+fund+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.
  1. Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 849,985 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 5,175,913 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) - 510,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.88%
  4. Identiv Inc (INVE) - 814,750 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82%
  5. US Ecology Inc (ECOL) - 336,773 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.70%
New Purchase: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accuray Inc (ARAY)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accuray Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,630,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 390,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 73,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in US Ecology Inc by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 336,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 180.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 155,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Misonix Inc (MSON)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Misonix Inc by 130.17%. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41.

Sold Out: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS.U)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.

Sold Out: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

1. HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying
