Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Buys Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Square Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Square Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roku Inc (ROKU) - 206,528 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,500 shares, 17.81% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 295,467 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.82% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 36,763 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.63% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 75,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 275,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 267.63%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1481.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 36,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.82%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 295,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.