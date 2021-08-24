Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Buys Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Square Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

- New Purchases: AFRM,
- Added Positions: SHOP, PYPL, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: BILI, SQ, PINS, ROKU,
- Sold Out: TTD,
These are the top 5 holdings of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 206,528 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,500 shares, 17.81% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 295,467 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.82%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 36,763 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.63%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 75,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 275,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 267.63%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1481.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 36,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.82%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 295,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.
