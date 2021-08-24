Mork Capital Management, LLC Buys Brinker International Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, JOANN Inc, Sells , B. Riley Financial Inc

For the details of Mork Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mork+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mork Capital Management, LLC
- O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 200,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.
- Acme United Corp (ACU) - 70,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 20,000 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- The Timken Co (TKR) - 33,700 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 7,000 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio.
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JOANN Inc (JOAN)
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JOANN Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GSI Technology Inc (GSIT)
Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GSI Technology Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MIK)
Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mork Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Mork Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mork Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mork Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mork Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment