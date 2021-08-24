Mork Capital Management, LLC Buys Brinker International Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, JOANN Inc, Sells , B. Riley Financial Inc

New Purchases: EAT, JOAN,

EAT, JOAN, Added Positions: NXST, GSIT,

NXST, GSIT, Reduced Positions: RILY,

RILY, Sold Out: MIK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brinker International Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, JOANN Inc, GSI Technology Inc, sells , B. Riley Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mork Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mork Capital Management, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 200,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Acme United Corp (ACU) - 70,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 20,000 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% The Timken Co (TKR) - 33,700 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 7,000 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JOANN Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GSI Technology Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.