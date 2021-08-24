Life360 Launches Free Data Breach Alerts to Support Families this Back to School Season

With many families continuing virtual learning this back to school season, the time children spend online will increase, leaving families vulnerable to identity threats. In fact, nearly one third (32 percent) of families across the U.S. have experienced identity fraud, according to a recent Life360 survey.* The majority of parents (85 percent) are concerned about their families being safe on the internet, and more than a third (36 percent) are concerned about their child’s identity being stolen.

Families can head into the school year feeling confident and protected with Data Breach Alerts by Life360, rolling out for FREE to all members September 8, 2021. Data Breach Alerts provides free identity protection designed to keep families safe online, helping them stay ahead of potential threats before they become serious issues. The feature regularly scans the dark web to detect illegal trading and selling of personal information, so families can stop identity threats in their tracks.

“As kids spend more time online, we believe that digital safety should be more accessible to families,” said Chris Hulls, founder and CEO of Life360. “Parents have enough to worry about this back to school season and by offering our Data Breach Alerts for free, families can roam safely online.”

Unlike other identity theft protection services that can cost up to $40 per month, Data Breach Alerts by Life360 provides incredible value for families as the only family-focused dark web monitoring service offered completely for free. The feature also offers convenience; members have a complete view of their family’s breaches and next steps to secure their information, just by opening the app.

Families looking for even greater peace of mind online can upgrade to Life360’s Gold membership ($9.99/month) to get stolen funds coverage of $25K per member per year or Platinum membership ($19.99/month) to get stolen funds coverage of $1M per member per year. Platinum members also receive credit monitoring and more comprehensive identity monitoring if they choose to share more personal information, including Social Security number, birthdate and more.

Data Breach Alerts is just one of Life360’s many comprehensive safety+offerings that give families peace of mind on the go, on the road and online, under one plan, covering the entire family. Life360 Membership saves users time by consolidating safety benefits that normally require up to eight different subscriptions - providing a savings of more than $2,800 a year. Each plan uniquely addresses the changing needs of today’s modern families and provides digital safety at a time when they need it most.

Visit www.life360.com to learn more about Life360 Membership and features. The Life360 app can be downloaded from the Apple+App+Store and Google+Play.

*May 2021 survey of nearly 5,000 current Life360 users across the U.S.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The Company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and had more than 31 million monthly active users (MAU) as of June 2021, located in more than 195 countries.

