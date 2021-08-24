Indaba Capital Management, L.P. Buys ironSource, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Sells Everi Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, McAfee Corp

- New Purchases: IS, IAS, ACQR, ACTD, CPARU, SRNG, FWAC, VPCC, VPCB, FACA, WPCA, ANAC,
- Added Positions: CSOD, AGCB, BNFT,
- Reduced Positions: GDEN, HOME, DBX,
- Sold Out: EVRI, DISCK, MCFE, TBA, BOX, SPNV, PFDRU, ACQRU, SRNGU, WPCB.U, WPCA.U, VPCBU, FACA.U, AGC, ANAC.U, ACTDU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SNII.U, STRE.U,
For the details of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indaba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.
- ironSource Ltd (IS) - 8,422,763 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 1,144,097 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.03%
- MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) - 9,377,399 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio.
- Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) - 3,307,081 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
- Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) - 7,446,229 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio.
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.09%. The holding were 8,422,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 1,363,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Independence Holdings Corp (ACQR)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (ACTD)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (CPARU)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III (FWAC)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,144,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2 by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $25.54.Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.Sold Out: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV)
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Indaba Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment