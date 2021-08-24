Logo
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. Buys ironSource, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Sells Everi Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, McAfee Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Indaba Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys ironSource, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Independence Holdings Corp, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II, sells Everi Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, McAfee Corp, Thoma Bravo Advantage, Golden Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indaba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indaba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.
  1. ironSource Ltd (IS) - 8,422,763 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 1,144,097 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.03%
  3. MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) - 9,377,399 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio.
  4. Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) - 3,307,081 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
  5. Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) - 7,446,229 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.09%. The holding were 8,422,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 1,363,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Independence Holdings Corp (ACQR)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (ACTD)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (CPARU)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III (FWAC)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,144,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2 by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $25.54.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Sold Out: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95.



