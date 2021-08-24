Daytona 500 Champion Returns to Track with CarParts.com and PowerStop

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Daytona 500 Champion Returns to Track with CarParts.com and PowerStop

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

McDowell a Confident Contender for Regular Season Finale Explain Success Found with Partnership

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes will be on the No. 34 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Ford Mustang team and driver Michael McDowell as they return to the Daytona International Speedway after their prestigious Daytona 500 victory in February. Joining the team will be PowerStop, the leading brand in performance braking systems. PowerStop will be a major associate sponsor.

34Carparts_Daytona_DC2_2021.jpg

The race will serve as the final regular season race before McDowell enters the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs. There is no better track and race for the CarParts.com team before competing for a chance at the NASCAR Cup Series championship. McDowell comes back to Daytona, not only as the reigning Daytona 500 champion, but also with confidence knowing his car will be fast and that he can beat the field.

"Winning the Daytona 500, it gave our team a tremendous amount of confidence to begin the season," explained McDowell. "It triggered so much momentum for us. But, our winning Daytona 500 car is sitting in the museum. So, we had to build another fast speedway car. We took that car to Talladega and nearly won that race. We know the car is capable of winning. Our confidence comes from knowing that we can do it again."

Winning the Daytona 500 also helped the No. 34 team off the track as well. CarParts.com locked in a season-long partnership that featured McDowell in a national commercial as well as returning as the primary partner this weekend with PowerStop again on the No. 34.

"This was a case of success meeting success," explained McDowell. "We took our win at the Daytona 500 and helped share that with CarParts.com and all our partners. Everyone benefited and it helped us as a race team get better. We have had better finishes than ever before and when you see CarParts.com on TV or on social media, we hope we're a part of growing their business. We are here to tell their story, too. PowerStop returning to the program is another example of the entire program growing. It makes me excited knowing that our team has confidence, but the partners do, too."

CarParts.com offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly shopping platform, connecting drivers with the parts they need to get from point A to point B with confidence. With over 1 million square feet of warehouse space, the company stocks a variety of collision, repair, maintenance parts, tools, and accessories, including premium brands such as PowerStop. PowerStop pioneered the performance brake upgrade category by providing exceptional quality brake parts and complete brake kits at an affordable price. Making brake upgrades easy and hassle free.

"We have enjoyed being a part of the success with Michael and his team," said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer at CarParts.com. "Michael has become more than a brand ambassador for us, but someone who is a part of our company. We're finding success at the same time he is, and we relate to building a winning culture together. We wish Michael the best this Saturday on his return to Daytona, and we're proud to welcome PowerStop back on the #34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang."

Saturday night's race will be televised live on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For more information,order PowerStop brakes and shop a vast catalog of auto parts, visit CarParts.com. For more information about PowerStop, visit PowerStop.com.

About CarParts.com
With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

CarParts.com Contact:
Cory Burns
Vice President, Accounts – Kahn Media
E-Mail: [email protected]

Front Row Motorsports Contact:
Mac MacLeod
Manager, Public Relations
Mobile: 704-860-1154
E-Mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA84023&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daytona-500-champion-returns-to-track-with-carpartscom-and-powerstop-301361185.html

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA84023&Transmission_Id=202108241100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA84023&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment