Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and Commercialization of the Company's Over-The-Counter Cosmeceutical Assets

Cosmeceutical Assets Include Company's Lead Anti-inflammatory OTC Cosmeceutical Compound called LEA™ (Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine)

Company's Strategy is to Enable Dermique to Focus on Commercializing Near Term Revenue Drivers like LEA™, Other Cosmeceuticals

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, today announces the formation of Dermique Incorporated ("Dermique"), a new wholly owned subsidiary to hold, manage, commercialize and market the intellectual property assets related to the company's cosmeceutical ingredients ("OTC IP").

The Company's strategy in setting up Dermique is to set apart its product platforms and near-term revenue drivers for over-the-counter (OTC) use from its longer range pharmaceutical and drug discovery pipeline. Differentiating the cosmeceutical ingredients for OTC use from its clinical therapeutic molecules like KLS-13019 allows the Company more flexibility for marketing its products and opens the door for additional investment with consumer products-based investors and funds.

"LEA™ is intended to be our near-term revenue generator for the Company. What makes LEA™ unique and effective is its novel chemical properties which have outperformed CBD and tacrolimus in preclinical studies. We now move into the commercial phase of development for LEA™ and, as such, we have now formed Dermique to capitalize on LEA™ as well as the underlying brands we intend to bring to the market for a variety of disorders and skin problems. Our preclinical studies have demonstrated, alongside certain isolated test subjects, that LEA™ is simply better than CBD for targeting inflammation, itch, and burn," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

The OTC IP assignment by the Company to Dermique will include trademarks, patents, preclinical studies, know-how and formulation of its lead, globally patented anti-inflammatory OTC cosmeceutical compound called LEA™ (Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine).

About Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine (LEA™)

LEA™ is the trademark and acronym for Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine, the designated International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) name assigned by Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) for the Company's patented monotherapeutic compound. Most recently, LEA was published with other novel molecules in a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Patent under Publication No. WO/2021/09735 "Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and Their Method of Use for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders."

LEA™, the Company's novel small molecule has been shown in preclinical testing to have protective and anti-inflammatory properties. The inhibition of release of inflammatory substances from skin cells irradiated with UVB-radiation were used in testing to monitor the comparison of the two substances. Although both compounds were effective in preventing the release of TNF-alpha (TNFα), only LEA™ was found to be effective in preventing the release of IL-1-beta (IL-1β) from human epidermal cells. The experiments completed to date suggest that LEA™ may be more effective than cannabidiol ("CBD") in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation.

Additionally, LEA™ was shown in preclinical testing to decrease inflammatory cytokine (TNFα, IL-1β, CXCL5 and IL-8) levels at concentrations 50 times less than toxic levels. LEA™ was shown to be effective in an in vitro photoaging experiment with anti-inflammatory action based on IL-6 inhibition against UVA irradiation in cultured human dermal fibroblasts cells. IL-6 is a cytokine (an immune system signaling molecule) that has been shown to promote inflammation and is currently among the targets believed to be creating the cytokine storm in SARS-CoA-2 ("COVID-19").

About the Global Cosmeceutical Market

The global cosmeceutical market size was valued at USD 49.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. The market is anticipated to expand owing to the rising consciousness of the consumers about their physical appearance. The onset of cosmeceuticals has reformed the cosmetic and personal care industry. These products, unlike the makeup products, can resolve the origin of the imperfections rather than just covering them. This quality has resulted in a tremendous rise in the product demand and has increased its share in the cosmetic and personal care industry.

About Dermique Incorporated

Dermique is a cosmeceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of patented antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients for over-the-counter (OTC) use. Dermique is a subsidiary of Neuropathix, Inc. which conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Dermique Incorporated, visit www.dermiquebrands.com

About Neuropathix, Inc.

Neuropathix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of next generation, socially responsible pain management and neuroprotective therapeutics to treat patients with significant unmet medical needs. Over the past ten years, Neuropathix has discovered, developed, and patented a global intellectual property estate, led by its lead clinical target, KLS-13019, as novel, new therapeutic agents designed to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain, reduce oxidative stress, and act as anti-inflammatory neuroprotectants. The Company's family of patented monotherapeutic molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases, chronic pain management, and neurodegenerative disorders. The therapeutic targets include chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports. Neuropathix conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Neuropathix, visit www.neuropathix.com and the Company's Twitter page at @neuropathix.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, including, without limitation, the Company's business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company's drug candidates, the ability of the Company to generate revenues under its new Dermique subsidiary, the targeted beneficial effects of LEA™, the sun care and skin care markets, the Company's position, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

