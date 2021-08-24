TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. Buys LifeStance Health Group Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells C3.ai Inc, Progyny Inc, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: LFST, CNVY, CVII, GXII, SBII, ASZ, HIII, PICC, AUS, FRXB, NVSA, SPAQ, SPAQ, SLAM, FERG, SNII, ANAC, SCOB,
- Added Positions: ABNB, FB, PLAN, FWONK, PEGA, JCI, TRI, MSP, FIS,
- Reduced Positions: AI, PGNY, CMCSA, BABA, CWK, EPD, FNF, ANTM, BERY, ROST, STRE.U, MSFT,
- Sold Out: CVII.U, ACQRU, FRXB.U, ASZ.U, PICC.U, HIIIU, ESGC, LMACA, AUS.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, CCVI.U, NVSAU, SNII.U, SLAMU, ATAQU, FACA.U, ANAC.U, SCOBU, ENNVU,
These are the top 5 holdings of TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.
- LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) - 175,284,635 shares, 34.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 66,587,129 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio.
- Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 44,268,542 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
- Convey Holding Parent Inc (CNVY) - 54,699,513 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 10,000,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.09%
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.88%. The holding were 175,284,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Convey Holding Parent Inc (CNVY)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Convey Holding Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 54,699,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sandbridge X2 Corp (SBII)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sandbridge X2 Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GX Acquisition Corp II (GXII)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GX Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 3453.69%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,842,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 836,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,534,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Independence Holdings Corp (ACQRU)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB.U)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Pivotal Investment Corp III (PICC.U)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pivotal Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp III (HIIIU)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
