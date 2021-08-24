Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Humacyte

NEW YORK and DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. ( AHAC) (“AHAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Humacyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, and all other proposals presented at AHAC’s special shareholder’s meeting held on August 24, 2021.



AHAC shareholders approved the business combination proposal with 99.5% votes in favor of the approximately 61.6% of AHAC votes cast at the meeting. AHAC plans to file the results of the meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close on August 26, 2021. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as Humacyte, Inc. and on or about August 27, 2021, its shares of common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market® under the new ticker symbols “HUMA” and “HUMAW,” respectively.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc., is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Pre-clinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s HAVs were the first product to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation and received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (ticker: AHAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was founded by Mr. Rajiv Shukla who has two decades of buyouts, investments and operations experience in the healthcare industry. Mr. Shukla previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company, that merged with DermTech, Inc (ticker: DMTK) in August 2019. On February 17, 2021, AHAC announced a definitive agreement to merge with Humacyte, Inc. along with a concurrent fully committed PIPE placement of $175 million of AHAC common shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

