Mercer Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mercer Investments LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 98,453 shares, 34.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1678.09% Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 129,491 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,357 shares, 23.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.16% United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 202,667 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 41,286 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mercer Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 41,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 14,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $231.029200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 1678.09%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.47%. The holding were 98,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mercer Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 26,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.