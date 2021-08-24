Logo
Ra Capital Management, L.p. Buys Janux Therapeutics Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ra Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Janux Therapeutics Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, Connect Biopharma Holdings, ITeos Therapeutics Inc, sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, , Sutro Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ra Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Ra Capital Management, L.p. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ra+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 6,806,341 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
  2. Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 2,559,918 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73%
  3. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 9,011,651 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) - 8,670,644 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 11,120,973 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 8,670,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 11,120,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 8,263,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 6,991,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 4,417,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 4,965,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 451.52%. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,930,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,943,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 38.20%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,105,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Sold Out: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $74.19.

Sold Out: (CNST)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Sold Out: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $19.66.

Sold Out: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Sold Out: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

