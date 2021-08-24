Ra Capital Management, L.p. Buys Janux Therapeutics Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: JANX, VOR, AVTE, CNTB, ITOS, DAWN, GRPH, HOWL, CYT, GHRS, VERV, CCCC, ACHL, LEGN, BOLT, BOLT, CNTA, IPSC, NAUT, ENTX, BCTG, BLSA, CATB, RACA, IKNA, FLACU, BMEA, FVAM, CVRX, HSAQ, ARPO, NTLA, RPHM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janux Therapeutics Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, Connect Biopharma Holdings, ITeos Therapeutics Inc, sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, , Sutro Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ra Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Ra Capital Management, L.p. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 6,806,341 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15% Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 2,559,918 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73% Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 9,011,651 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) - 8,670,644 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 11,120,973 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 8,670,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 11,120,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 8,263,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 6,991,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 4,417,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 4,965,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 451.52%. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,930,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,943,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 38.20%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,105,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $74.19.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $19.66.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.