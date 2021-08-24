Partners Value Investments LP Buys Ford Motor Co

Investment company Partners Value Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners Value Investments LP. As of 2021Q2, Partners Value Investments LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $6604.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Partners Value Investments LP. Also check out:
1. Partners Value Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Partners Value Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Partners Value Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Partners Value Investments LP keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Partners Value Investments LP
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 129,548,526 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 1,495,469 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio.
- (BPY) - 3,613,446 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio.
- Seadrill Ltd (SDRLF) - 349,931 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKLQ.PFD) - 31,724 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Partners Value Investments LP initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.124300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 733,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.
