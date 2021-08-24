Partners Value Investments LP Buys Ford Motor Co

New Purchases: F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners Value Investments LP. As of 2021Q2, Partners Value Investments LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $6604.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Partners Value Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partners+value+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 129,548,526 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 1,495,469 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. (BPY) - 3,613,446 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Seadrill Ltd (SDRLF) - 349,931 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKLQ.PFD) - 31,724 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Partners Value Investments LP initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.124300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 733,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.