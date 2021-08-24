Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys Itiquira Acquisition Corp, North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New Purchases: ITQ, URNM,

ITQ, URNM, Reduced Positions: EWZ, VALE,

London England, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Itiquira Acquisition Corp, North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LTD. As of 2021Q2, Spinnaker Capital LTD owns 6 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vale SA (VALE) - 488,600 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.55% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 192,000 shares, 27.66% of the total portfolio. Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQ) - 750,000 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. New Position North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) - 76,000 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 105,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.72%

Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.87%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $63.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.41%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.