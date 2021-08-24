Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys Itiquira Acquisition Corp, North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

For the details of Spinnaker Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spinnaker Capital LTD
- Vale SA (VALE) - 488,600 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.55%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 192,000 shares, 27.66% of the total portfolio.
- Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQ) - 750,000 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) - 76,000 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 105,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.72%
Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.87%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)
Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $63.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.41%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spinnaker Capital LTD. Also check out:
