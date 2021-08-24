Tang Capital Management Llc Buys Heron Therapeutics Inc, Vincerx Pharma Inc, Altimmune Inc, Sells Relmada Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: HRTX, VINC, ALT, CCXI, RVPH, ITOS, BCTG, NXTC,

HRTX, VINC, ALT, CCXI, RVPH, ITOS, BCTG, NXTC, Added Positions: LJPC,

LJPC, Reduced Positions: RLMD,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Heron Therapeutics Inc, Vincerx Pharma Inc, Altimmune Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, sells Relmada Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tang Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tang Capital Management Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tang+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) - 7,907,087 shares, 24.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 2,531,800 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio. AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) - 2,628,678 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) - 15,514,566 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) - 10,049,224 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%

Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.432700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.43%. The holding were 7,907,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,030,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 783,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.797900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 219,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.