Tang Capital Management Llc Buys Heron Therapeutics Inc, Vincerx Pharma Inc, Altimmune Inc, Sells Relmada Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: HRTX, VINC, ALT, CCXI, RVPH, ITOS, BCTG, NXTC,
- Added Positions: LJPC,
- Reduced Positions: RLMD,
For the details of TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tang+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) - 7,907,087 shares, 24.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 2,531,800 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio.
- AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) - 2,628,678 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio.
- Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) - 15,514,566 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) - 10,049,224 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.432700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.43%. The holding were 7,907,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,030,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 783,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.797900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 219,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment