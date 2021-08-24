Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) President and CEO Patrick J Mcenany Sold $763,221 of Shares

President and CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick J Mcenany (insider trades) sold 136,778 shares of CPRX on 08/23/2021 at an average price of $5.58 a share. The total sale was $763,221.
