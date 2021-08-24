Mawer Canadian Equity Fund Buys Colliers International Group Inc, Dollarama Inc, Bank of Montreal, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Kinaxis Inc

- New Purchases: CIGI, DOL, DOO, SFTC, LUN, TIXT, BAMR,
- Added Positions: BMO, BNS, MFC, TOI, DND, IAG, SU, CNQ, FIH.U, CNR, TD, RY, ENGH, SHOP, SJ, BAM.A, AEM, FTT,
- Reduced Positions: CHP.UN, TRI, H, CSU, DSG, L, T, BCE, RBA, FTS, CCL.B, BYD, X, GIB.A, GRT.UN, CP, TIH, SAP, ENB,
- Sold Out: SJR.B, KXS, NTR, ATA,
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,763,114 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,488,297 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 1,939,510 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,732,211 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 88,300 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.16 and $144.74, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 549,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollarama Inc (DOL)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Dollarama Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $58.25, with an estimated average price of $53.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,235,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BRP Inc (DOO)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $118.51, with an estimated average price of $103.93. The stock is now traded at around $105.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 407,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Softchoice Corp (SFTC)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Softchoice Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,742,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lundin Mining Corp (LUN)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,422,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $36.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 845,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 72.02%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $129.31, with an estimated average price of $112.13. The stock is now traded at around $128.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,245,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.81%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,429,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 78.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.43 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,827,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Topicus com Inc (TOI)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Topicus com Inc by 303.88%. The purchase prices were between $75.81 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $85.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 387,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dye & Durham Ltd (DND)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Dye & Durham Ltd by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $52.63, with an estimated average price of $43.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 976,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iA Financial Corp (IAG)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in iA Financial Corp by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $72.18, with an estimated average price of $66.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 796,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $35.36.Sold Out: Kinaxis Inc (KXS)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Kinaxis Inc. The sale prices were between $133.01 and $164.84, with an estimated average price of $148.51.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.62 and $78.91, with an estimated average price of $72.56.Sold Out: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $30.36.Reduced: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust by 47.57%. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 3,334,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 27.58%. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $123.13, with an estimated average price of $111.81. The stock is now traded at around $145.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 701,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Hydro One Ltd (H)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Hydro One Ltd by 30.15%. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 1,767,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Constellation Software Inc (CSU)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Constellation Software Inc by 25.27%. The sale prices were between $1553.46 and $1914.12, with an estimated average price of $1735.95. The stock is now traded at around $2162.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 38,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG)
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $69.4 and $87.21, with an estimated average price of $77.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 327,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.
