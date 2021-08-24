Mawer Canadian Equity Fund Buys Colliers International Group Inc, Dollarama Inc, Bank of Montreal, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Kinaxis Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Colliers International Group Inc, Dollarama Inc, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Manulife Financial Corp, sells Shaw Communications Inc, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Kinaxis Inc, Nutrien, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mawer Canadian Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+canadian+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,763,114 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,488,297 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 1,939,510 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,732,211 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 88,300 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.16 and $144.74, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 549,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Dollarama Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $58.25, with an estimated average price of $53.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,235,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $118.51, with an estimated average price of $103.93. The stock is now traded at around $105.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 407,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Softchoice Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,742,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,422,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $36.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 845,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 72.02%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $129.31, with an estimated average price of $112.13. The stock is now traded at around $128.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,245,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.81%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,429,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 78.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.43 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,827,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Topicus com Inc by 303.88%. The purchase prices were between $75.81 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $85.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 387,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Dye & Durham Ltd by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $52.63, with an estimated average price of $43.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 976,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in iA Financial Corp by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $72.18, with an estimated average price of $66.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 796,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $35.36.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Kinaxis Inc. The sale prices were between $133.01 and $164.84, with an estimated average price of $148.51.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.62 and $78.91, with an estimated average price of $72.56.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $30.36.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust by 47.57%. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 3,334,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 27.58%. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $123.13, with an estimated average price of $111.81. The stock is now traded at around $145.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 701,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Hydro One Ltd by 30.15%. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 1,767,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Constellation Software Inc by 25.27%. The sale prices were between $1553.46 and $1914.12, with an estimated average price of $1735.95. The stock is now traded at around $2162.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 38,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $69.4 and $87.21, with an estimated average price of $77.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 327,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.