Mawer Canadian Equity Fund Buys Colliers International Group Inc, Dollarama Inc, Bank of Montreal, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Kinaxis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mawer Canadian Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Colliers International Group Inc, Dollarama Inc, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Manulife Financial Corp, sells Shaw Communications Inc, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Kinaxis Inc, Nutrien, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mawer Canadian Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+canadian+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mawer Canadian Equity Fund
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,763,114 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,488,297 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  3. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 1,939,510 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  4. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,732,211 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 88,300 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
New Purchase: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.16 and $144.74, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 549,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollarama Inc (DOL)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Dollarama Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $58.25, with an estimated average price of $53.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,235,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BRP Inc (DOO)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $118.51, with an estimated average price of $103.93. The stock is now traded at around $105.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 407,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Softchoice Corp (SFTC)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Softchoice Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,742,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lundin Mining Corp (LUN)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,422,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $36.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 845,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 72.02%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $129.31, with an estimated average price of $112.13. The stock is now traded at around $128.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,245,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.81%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,429,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 78.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.43 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,827,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Topicus com Inc (TOI)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Topicus com Inc by 303.88%. The purchase prices were between $75.81 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $85.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 387,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dye & Durham Ltd (DND)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in Dye & Durham Ltd by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $52.63, with an estimated average price of $43.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 976,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iA Financial Corp (IAG)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in iA Financial Corp by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $72.18, with an estimated average price of $66.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 796,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $35.36.

Sold Out: Kinaxis Inc (KXS)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Kinaxis Inc. The sale prices were between $133.01 and $164.84, with an estimated average price of $148.51.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.62 and $78.91, with an estimated average price of $72.56.

Sold Out: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $30.36.

Reduced: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust by 47.57%. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 3,334,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 27.58%. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $123.13, with an estimated average price of $111.81. The stock is now traded at around $145.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 701,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Hydro One Ltd (H)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Hydro One Ltd by 30.15%. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 1,767,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Constellation Software Inc (CSU)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Constellation Software Inc by 25.27%. The sale prices were between $1553.46 and $1914.12, with an estimated average price of $1735.95. The stock is now traded at around $2162.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 38,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $69.4 and $87.21, with an estimated average price of $77.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 327,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mawer Canadian Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mawer Canadian Equity Fund keeps buying
