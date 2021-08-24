Logo
Mawer New Canada Fund Buys Converge Technology Solutions Corp, Softchoice Corp, Pollard Banknote, Sells Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, New Look Vision Group Inc, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mawer New Canada Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Converge Technology Solutions Corp, Softchoice Corp, Pollard Banknote, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, Topicus com Inc, sells Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, New Look Vision Group Inc, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, Boyd Group Services Inc, Badger Infrastructure Solutions during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer New Canada Fund. As of 2021Q2, Mawer New Canada Fund owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mawer New Canada Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+new+canada+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mawer New Canada Fund
  1. Dye & Durham Ltd (DND) - 2,269,130 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.56%
  2. Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS) - 9,019,022 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1781.52%
  3. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 555,830 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
  4. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) - 2,493,907 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.01%
  5. Mainstreet Equity Corp (MEQ) - 625,584 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Softchoice Corp (SFTC)

Mawer New Canada Fund initiated holding in Softchoice Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,336,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL)

Mawer New Canada Fund initiated holding in Pollard Banknote Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $49.69. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 543,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Topicus com Inc (TOI)

Mawer New Canada Fund initiated holding in Topicus com Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.81 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $85.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 227,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thinkific Labs Inc (THNC)

Mawer New Canada Fund initiated holding in Thinkific Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $19, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,077,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magnet Forensics Inc (MAGT)

Mawer New Canada Fund initiated holding in Magnet Forensics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 551,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS)

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Converge Technology Solutions Corp by 1781.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 9,019,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ)

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 2,493,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Winpak Ltd (WPK)

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Winpak Ltd by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 857,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinaxis Inc (KXS)

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Kinaxis Inc by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $132.08 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $157.38. The stock is now traded at around $191.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 299,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH)

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Enghouse Systems Ltd by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,144,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,554,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.48.

Sold Out: New Look Vision Group Inc (BCI)

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in New Look Vision Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $15.77.

Sold Out: Sylogist Ltd (SYZ)

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in Sylogist Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.9 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $14.85.

Reduced: Boyd Group Services Inc (BYD)

Mawer New Canada Fund reduced to a holding in Boyd Group Services Inc by 20.46%. The sale prices were between $204.15 and $240.25, with an estimated average price of $222.29. The stock is now traded at around $247.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Mawer New Canada Fund still held 260,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mawer New Canada Fund. Also check out:

1. Mawer New Canada Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mawer New Canada Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mawer New Canada Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mawer New Canada Fund keeps buying
