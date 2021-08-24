Home Bancorp Appoints Ballard To Board Of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Home Bancorp Appoints Ballard To Board Of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 24, 2021

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), and Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (www.home24bank.com), announced that J. Scott Ballard has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021.

J_Scott_Ballard.jpg

"We are pleased to add Scott to our Board of Directors," said John W. Bordelon, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. Scott joins a Board that is fully committed to serving our customers and employees well with superior results for our shareholders."

"We are excited to have such an outstanding leader serve on our Board of Directors," stated Chris P. Rader, Chairman of the Company's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. "Scott brings a unique set of experiences to strengthen and expand our board for continued success."

J. Scott Ballard is founder, CEO and owner of Ballard Hospitality, LLC and owner of Ballard Brands, LLC with his two brothers, a fast-casual dining leader based in Covington, Louisiana. Ballard Hospitality, LLC provides lifestyle service, housing, and all logistical support to remote sites and beyond. In 2018, Ballard Brands, entered a strategic partnership with Garces Group in Philadelphia, Pa., forming IdEATion Hospitality. IdEATion Hospitality owns and operates fine dining and fast casual concepts in PA, NJ and NY. Ballard earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science with a concentration in Economics from Tulane University. He has held leadership roles in several professional and community organizations, including: Chairman of the Board for the LSU board of Supervisors, board member of, St. Tammany Hospital Foundation Board, the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance Commission. Currently, he serves as an executive board member of the Committee of 100 Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the Young Presidents Organization in Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. He is also a board member for St. Tammany ChamberPac, Louisiana Boys and Girls Club, ForeKids Foundation and Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and serves as a member of the St. Tammany and Greater New Orleans Chambers of Commerce. During his career, Ballard Brands has received multiple honors, including: New Orleans City Business Top 100 Private Company, a recipient of the Tammany Award by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, and Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of The Year 2020 Gulf Coast Area Award Finalists.

About Home Bank, N.A.
Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Through the years, we've expanded to serve markets in South Louisiana and Mississippi: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes, as well as Natchez and Vicksburg.

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of our communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our clients and community. We live our values each day, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com.

For further information contact:
John W. Bordelon, Chairman, President and CEO
(337) 237-1960

home_bancorp__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA85494&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-bancorp-appoints-ballard-to-board-of-directors-301362166.html

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA85494&Transmission_Id=202108241823PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA85494&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment