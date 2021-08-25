Logo
Elekta to address Indonesia's cancer care gap with direct presence

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fourth largest country in the world severely underserved in cancer care

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that is has established permanent legal entity in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta in order to address the unmet need for high quality, modern cancer care.

Radiation therapy is a critical component in treating cancer and is considered necessary in the treatment of over half of all cancer patients[1]. However, according to GLOBOCAN[2], more than 15,000 linear accelerators are required globally to close the gap between countries with sufficient cancer resources and those without. Indonesia, for example, has fewer than 80 active devices[3] serving a population of almost 275 million inhabitants.

Shaun Seery, Elekta's Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, says, "Indonesia is a highly underserved market when it comes to radiation therapy. Our ambition is to close the gap through organic growth and establish a presence where we will make an impact. This direct presence will allow us to support customers and ensure they can offer their patients access to the best cancer care available."

Elekta, the market leader in Indonesia, aims to provide customers with enhanced service, support, and order fulfilment, as well as access to the latest education and training.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: [email protected]
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Director, Media Relations
Tel: +1 770-670-2524, e-mail: [email protected]
Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta:

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

[1] https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clon.2021.05.008
[2] Ferlay J, et al. Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Tomorrow. Lyon: International Agency for Research on Cancer, 2020; UN World Population Prospects 2019; International Atomic Energy Agency: DIRAC (Directory of Radiotherapy Centres), 2021
[3] https://doi.org/10.1016/j.radonc.2020.05.044

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-to-address-indonesia-s-cancer-care-gap-with-direct-presence,c3402699

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3402699/1458607.pdf

Indonesia_direct presence 2021_final

favicon.png?sn=IO85880&sd=2021-08-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-to-address-indonesias-cancer-care-gap-with-direct-presence-301362384.html

SOURCE Elekta

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO85880&Transmission_Id=202108250234PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO85880&DateId=20210825
