3 Capital-Intensive Stocks to Consider

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Capital-Intensive Stocks to Consider

Their compelling price-to-tangible-book-value ratios draw the interest of value investors

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 25, 2021

Summary

  • Dongfeng Motor Group, Alliance Resource Partners and Air Lease Corporation are more undervalued than most of their competitors in terms of a better price-to-tangible-book-value ratio
  • The price-to-tangible-book-value ratio is preferred to the price-book ratio with regard to capital intensive companies, as the evaluation of their business mainly derives from tangible assets
Article's Main Image

When looking for value opportunities among capital-intensive businesses, investors may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as their price-to-tangible-book-value ratios are more appealing than their respective industry medians.

The price-to-tangible-book-value ratio is preferred to the price-book ratio for these publicly traded companies, as the evaluation of their business mainly derives from tangible assets.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd

The first stock that matches the criteria is Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (

DNFGY, Financial), a Wuhan, People’s Republic of China-based manufacturer of passenger and commercial vehicles as well as engines and components in mainland China.

Dongfeng Motor Group has a price-to-tangible-book-value ratio of 0.39, which is more appealing than the industry median of 1.87 and ranks higher than 94.25% of the 1,096 competitors that operate in the vehicles and parts industry.

The share price was approximately $45.10 per share at close on Aug. 24. The tangible book value per share was approximately $114.40 as of Dec. 30.

The stock has risen by 26.33% over the past year for a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a 52-week range of $30.06 to $63.72.

1430541772777328640.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for both the financial strength rating and the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $8.39 per share.

Alliance Resource Partners LP

The second stock that meets the criteria is Alliance Resource Partners LP (

ARLP, Financial), a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based thermal coal producer which supplies utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company holds nearly 1.7 billion tons of coal which are stored in proven and probable reserves located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Alliance Resource Partners LP's price-to-tangible-book-value ratio of 0.92 is more appealing than the industry median of 1.67, and it ranks higher than 71.13% of 142 companies that operate in the other energy sources industry.

The stock price was approximately $8.10 per share at close on Aug. 24, while the tangible book value per share was $8.80 as of the June 2021 quarter.

The stock has risen by 144.41% over the past year for a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a 52-week range of $2.63 to $8.39.

1430541775713341440.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 for the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $9 per share.

Air Lease Corporation

The third stock that meets the criteria is Air Lease Corporation (

AL, Financial), a Los Angeles-based aircraft leasing company owning a total fleet of 664 aircrafts.

Air Lease Corporation's price-to-tangible-book-value ratio of 0.72 appeals more than the industry median of 2.5, ranking better than 86.85% of 829 companies that provide business services to the transportation sector.

The stock price was trading at $40.95 per share at close on Aug. 24, while the tangible book value per share was $56.96 as of the June 2021 quarter.

The stock has climbed almost 36% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a 52-week range of $26.65 to $52.96.

1430541778171203584.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for the financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 for the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $54.75 per share.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment