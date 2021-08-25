Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from July 15, 2021, through Oct. 14, 2021. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2021, as follows:
|
Series
|
Annual
Quarterly Amount
|
Series G
|
5.625%
$0.3515625
|
Series H
|
5.100%
$0.3187500
|
Series I
|
4.750%
$0.2968750
Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.
