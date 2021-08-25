American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Earns Five Year Cannabis Grow Management Contract from Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Earns Five Year Cannabis Grow Management Contract from Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced that it has a new management services agreement with Curaleaf's two cultivation facilities in Arizona. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis which serves medical and adult-use customers throughout the state. This agreement will provide American Green with approximately $2.1 million dollars in annual revenue and $10.4 million in revenue over the term of the agreement.

David G. Gwyther, American Green's president said "We are proud to extend our relationship with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. for five years. There is also an opportunity for American Green to continue the agreement for three additional five-year periods after our initial five-year term is up. We will continue to provide our premium cannabis grown at our "Sweet Virginia" grow and provide the quality customer service that Curaleaf has been accustomed to so we can earn those future agreement extensions."

"American Green has been a great partner to us and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with them over the next five years," said Steve Cottrell, president of Curaleaf Arizona.

American Green's premium cannabis is used in various Curaleaf and Select products, including some of their popular Live Resin offerings.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green's Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:
American Green, Inc., Investor Relations, 2902 W. Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009, 480-443-1600 X555, [email protected]

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

favicon.png?sn=LN86391&sd=2021-08-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-green-inc-otcerbb-earns-five-year-cannabis-grow-management-contract-from-curaleaf-holdings-inc-301362805.html

SOURCE American Green, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN86391&Transmission_Id=202108251131PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN86391&DateId=20210825
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment