Covalis Capital LLP Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp

- New Purchases: CF, IFF, LIN, BYTS, EXP, RSG, PDOT, WM, PNTM, TELL, AAC, LVRA, RKTA, FSNB, DD, SNPR, MBAC, TROX, NTR, JWSM, ARRW, IVAN, IPVI, LGAC, AUS, IPVA, CLIM, XPDI, ECVT, PMGM, NSTD, SVFA, WPCB, FSSI, NSTC, TSPQ, COVA, CFVI, ENNV, SPAQ, SPAQ, NDAC, AMPI, LMACA, SDAC, COLI, GSL, SSAA, OHPA, HUGS, SLAM, ATAQ, RXRA, DHCA, ITHX, POW, RTPY, ACII, IACB, VELO, LITTU, CSTA, CFV, HYAC, HYAC, FSRX, SNII, FTAA,
- Added Positions: STLA,
- Reduced Positions: PCG, DSEY, AEE, MBAC.U, PDAC, IPVIU, SBS, SNII.U,
- Sold Out: EVRG, IEA, GOTU, VLO, SRE, VEI, D, CELH, DE, BYTSU, PDOT.U, EXC, REGI, DUK, MGY, PNTM.U, BIL, CC, ENIA, RKTA.U, LVRAU, ASZ.U, AAC.U, FSNB.U, ALTO, JWSM.U, ARRWU, IVAN.U, LGACU, WHD, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, AUS.U, CLIM.U, NDACU, XPDIU, PMGMU, SHV, SVFAU, DCRNU, WPCB.U, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, NSTD.U, CFVIU, GLBLU, NSTC.U, COVAU, TSPQ.U, FSSIU, COLIU, AMPI.U, SDACU, LMACU, OHPAU, SSAAU, HUGS.U, ITHXU, RTPYU, POWRU, ATAQU, RXRAU, ACII.U, DHCAU, SLAMU, IACB.U, VELOU, CFFVU, CSTA.U, HYACU, HYACU, FSRXU, FTAAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Covalis Capital LLP
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 385,881 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 127,186 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 51,883 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 350,066 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
- Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) - 625,899 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.34%
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 385,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $151.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 127,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 51,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BYTE Acquisition Corp (BYTS)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in BYTE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $158.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 74,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 89,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.Sold Out: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.61.Sold Out: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.Sold Out: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vine Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75.
