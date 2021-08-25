Covalis Capital LLP Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Linde PLC, BYTE Acquisition Corp, Eagle Materials Inc, sells Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp, Gaotu Techedu Inc, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalis Capital LLP. As of 2021Q2, Covalis Capital LLP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covalis Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalis+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 385,881 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 127,186 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Linde PLC (LIN) - 51,883 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 350,066 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) - 625,899 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.34%

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 385,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $151.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 127,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 51,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in BYTE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $158.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 74,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 89,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vine Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75.